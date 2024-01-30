Ad
Ukraine will become "the valley of death" until Western materiel begins to arrive in right quantities (Photo: Evhenii Maloletka)

Analysis

Ukraine can defeat Russia, if EU and US speed up arms supplies

by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

Speaking at an event in Washington this week, internal market commissioner Thierry Breton urged EU countries to instruct their defence industries to prioritise deliveries to Ukraine.

Breton's plea comes as the deadline is looming for the EU's pledge to deliver one million 155mm shells to Ukraine by March — a goal that is widely regarded as being unrealistic.

Shifting the goalposts, Breton said that the EU would at least have the capacity to produce the million shells by March, b...

