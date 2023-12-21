Children, old, and vulnerable — the victims of air-pollution

Despite good progress in improving the air we breathe, poor air quality remains a risk for Europeans' health. As well as causing deaths, for example due to cancer and heart disease, air pollution significantly affects the quality of life of people living with diseases such as asthma and diabetes.

Overall, air pollution continues to pose the greatest environmental risk to people's health in Europe.