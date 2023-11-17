Oslo: all quiet on Russia border, after Finland closes crossings

Norway has confirmed its border with Russia is so far calm and unchanged, in the wake of Finland accusing Moscow of shuffling irregular migrants across the Finnish/Russian border.
The Norwegian ministry of justice and public security on Friday (17 November) said that their border with Russia at Storksog has not experienced any changes.
"We are monitoring the situation closely, and are prepared to make extra measures if necessary," said the Norwegian ministry, in an email.
Ol...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
