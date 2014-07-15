Don't touch EU stability pact, warns ECB's Draghi

ECB boss Mario Draghi urged EU leaders not to meddle with the bloc's rules on debt and deficits on Monday, warning that it could turn the tide on much needed economic reforms.

Addressing MEPs on the Parliament's economic affairs committee in Strasbourg (14 July), Draghi said structural reforms combined with government spending cuts and lower taxes were the only route to restoring economic stability.

"There should be a profound structural reform process," he said, adding that "ther...