euobserver
British conservative Prime Minister David Cameron has threatened to veto the EU budget (Photo: El_Enigma)

UK threatens to veto EU budget

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

British conservative Prime Minister David Cameron has said he will block the upcoming EU seven-year budget cycle if it goes against UK interests.

“They know I'm capable of saying No and if I don't get a good deal I'll say No again,” he told the BBC on Sunday (7 October).

Cameron last year vetoed the fiscal compact treaty on budget discipline which commits member states to sign up to a debt brake.

“I sat round that table - 27 countries, 26 of them signing up to a treaty and ...

EU leaders to consider eurozone budget, reform 'contracts'
euobserver

