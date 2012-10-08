UK threatens to veto EU budget

British conservative Prime Minister David Cameron has said he will block the upcoming EU seven-year budget cycle if it goes against UK interests.
“They know I'm capable of saying No and if I don't get a good deal I'll say No again,” he told the BBC on Sunday (7 October).
Cameron last year vetoed the fiscal compact treaty on budget discipline which commits member states to sign up to a debt brake.
“I sat round that table - 27 countries, 26 of them signing up to a treaty and ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
