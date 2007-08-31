Ad
euobserver
Russia has said it will use all legal means to ensure equal access for its companies (Photo: Russian Embassy)

Russia: EU's protection of energy sector 'nearly hysterical'

by Renata Goldirova,

Russia has reacted with anger at EU plans to prevent foreign companies from uncontrolled access to the European energy sector, warning that any discriminative measure will be legally challenged.

"I don't believe this can be on the agenda", the Kremlin's deputy press secretary Dmitri Peskov told the Financial Times, adding "Russia will use any legal means possible in accordance with international law to ensure equal access to markets for its companies".

Moscow's statement comes a...

