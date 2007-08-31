Russia: EU's protection of energy sector 'nearly hysterical'

Russia has reacted with anger at EU plans to prevent foreign companies from uncontrolled access to the European energy sector, warning that any discriminative measure will be legally challenged.
"I don't believe this can be on the agenda", the Kremlin's deputy press secretary Dmitri Peskov told the Financial Times, adding "Russia will use any legal means possible in accordance with international law to ensure equal access to markets for its companies".
Moscow's statement comes a...
