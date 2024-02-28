Ad
'Germany, Italy and France should be dealmakers, not deal-breakers,' said Marc-Olivier Herman, Oxfam EU's economic justice lead, after the vote (Photo: Unsplash)

EU supply chain law fails, with 14 states failing to back it

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Member states have failed to agree on the EU's long-awaited Corporate Sustainable Due Diligence Directive — which has faced growing criticism and pushback since January.

During a discussion on Wednesday (28 February), where there was no formal vote, 13 EU ambassadors declared an abstention and one, Sweden, expressed opposition, EUobserver has learned.

The CSDDD, which aims to hold companies accountable for their impact on human rights, supply chains and the environment, was origin...

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

