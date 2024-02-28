EU supply chain law fails, with 14 states failing to back it

Member states have failed to agree on the EU's long-awaited Corporate Sustainable Due Diligence Directive — which has faced growing criticism and pushback since January.

During a discussion on Wednesday (28 February), where there was no formal vote, 13 EU ambassadors declared an abstention and one, Sweden, expressed opposition, EUobserver has learned.

The CSDDD, which aims to hold companies accountable for their impact on human rights, supply chains and the environment, was origin...