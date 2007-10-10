Commission under fire for new hydrogen proposals

The European Commission has unveiled two proposals which it hopes will mark a step forward in the development and marketing of clean and safe hydrogen vehicles.
The first proposal is to simplify the rules for approving hydrogen vehicles and make sure there are uniform standards throughout the EU.
This would replace the complex and costly national approval procedures and ensure that hydrogen vehicles are at least as safe as conventional vehicles.
"Europe is facing major chall...
