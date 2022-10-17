EU commission set to unveil 'dynamic' gas price cap proposal

The European Commission will present on Tuesday (18 October) a package of measures to tackle the energy crisis, including a temporary "dynamic" gas price cap mechanism aimed at curbing price volatility.
The proposal will be discussed by EU leaders during their regular summit meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.
Different cap options to tackle skyrocketing energy prices have been discussed in the past months, with many different ideas being presented and shot down. It's a lo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.