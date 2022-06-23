Moldova's EU candidacy — a geopolitical opportunity

In the midst of the biggest security crisis in the region and in Europe, Moldova finds itself at a historic juncture. The choice to submit its EU membership application on 3 March confirmed Moldova's unequivocal desire to firmly anchor itself in the free world.

The aspiration of the Moldovan citizens to join the European Union has only grown stronger over 30 years since independence. It has not been a smooth ride but today, we find ourselves at a point of a historic decision: that of gr...