Belarus potash workers call for tougher EU sanctions

The EU will have to hit harder at Belarus' top company, Belaruskali, to influence the regime, its own workers have said.

"Current sanctions hardly harm the ability of Belaruskali to work in the EU," the Strike Committee of the Belarusian firm, which makes potash, a fertiliser component, told EUobserver in a statement on Saturday (3 July).

"The regime can still trade in fertilisers and transport smuggled cigarettes in [train] wagons with them," it added.

"For sufficient pres...