Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel barricaded himself inside a university to avoid a jail term (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Jailing of rapper spotlights Spain's free-speech row

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Dozens of Spanish police on Tuesday (16 February) arrested a musician who had locked himself, together with a group of supporters, in a university in Catalonia - in a bid to avoid prison for insulting state institutions and praising terrorism on social media.

Pablo Rivadulla, known as Pablo Hasél, was convicted in 2018 to a two-year prison sentence and a fine of almost €30,000, but an appeals judge later reduced his jail term to nine months because his messages did not "pose a real risk...

