Jailing of rapper spotlights Spain's free-speech row

Dozens of Spanish police on Tuesday (16 February) arrested a musician who had locked himself, together with a group of supporters, in a university in Catalonia - in a bid to avoid prison for insulting state institutions and praising terrorism on social media.
Pablo Rivadulla, known as Pablo Hasél, was convicted in 2018 to a two-year prison sentence and a fine of almost €30,000, but an appeals judge later reduced his jail term to nine months because his messages did not "pose a real risk...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
