Scholz would be foolish to rule out a left-wing coalition

Christian Democrats in Germany are resorting to a tried-and-tested method to win back voters from the centre-left: warn that the alternative to them is a government with former communists.

Armin Laschet, the joint chancellor-candidate of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), called on Olaf Scholz, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader, in a televised debate on Sunday to rule out an alliance with Die Linke [The Left], which was formed out of the former...