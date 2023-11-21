'7,200 fossil-fuel lobby passes' at 20 years of UN climate summits

Fossil-fuel lobbyists have attended UN climate talks at least 7,200 times over the past two decades to water down efforts to tackle climate change, according to a new analysis by the Kick Big Polluters Out coalition, a global network of more than 450 organisations.
The analysis, published on Tuesday (20 November), comes ahead of the Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.