'Sooner or later' member states will have to decide on a new EU wide financing tool 'as we have done with Covid,' commissioner Frans Timmermans said (Photo: European Parliament)

Commission grilled on RePowerEU €210bn pricetag

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

After months of frantic plan-making, EU leaders on Wednesday (18 May) unveiled a strategy aiming to cut Russian gas out of the European energy equation before 2027 and by two-thirds before the end of the year.

One of the many consequences of Russia's "criminal" invasion of Ukraine, European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans told press, is a "massive disruption" to the European and global energy markets.

"On top of Covid, on top of the climate and biodiversity...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

