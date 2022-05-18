Commission grilled on RePowerEU €210bn pricetag

After months of frantic plan-making, EU leaders on Wednesday (18 May) unveiled a strategy aiming to cut Russian gas out of the European energy equation before 2027 and by two-thirds before the end of the year.
One of the many consequences of Russia's "criminal" invasion of Ukraine, European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans told press, is a "massive disruption" to the European and global energy markets.
"On top of Covid, on top of the climate and biodiversity...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
