Ad
euobserver

Sarkozy calls for more market monitoring after recent turmoil

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony,

Nicolas Sarkozy has called on G7 governments to work with the International Monetary Fund and central banks on financial transparency following a week of turbulence on world markets over US mortgage sector problems.

The French president said he thought it "essential that as heads of state we should draw the consequences and lessons of the events that are affecting the markets."

"It seems essential to me that we monitor the transparency of the markets' operations and their ability ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Markets returning to 'normal', says Trichet
ECB releases €95 billion to fend off credit crunch
EU and US central banks consider currency swap

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections