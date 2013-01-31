Ad
EU officials are on the verge of a banking union deal (Photo: Valentina Pop)

MEPs demand ECB transparency in bank union talks

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU officials are expecting to sketch out a deal within the coming weeks on two regulations that will govern the single supervisory mechanism (SSM) to be co-ordinated by the European Central Bank (ECB).

A parliament official involved in the negotiations on the banking union files told EUobserver that "everything has been discussed and we know where the agreement is moving to."

While officials representing governments are reluctant to open up the texts in negotiations with parliamen...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

