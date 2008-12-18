Ad
euobserver
Some 60 percent of Europeans think Russia's August war with Georgia might have an impact on EU's energy security. (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Europeans fearful of recession and energy disruptions

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

People across Europe have a grim view of the economic outlook for 2009, according to a new survey of European Union citizens. At the same time that Europeans are worrying about their wallet, they are also fretting about recent developments in the Caucasus, with three out of five thinking the Georgian conflict could have a negative impact on the EU's energy security.

"The new Eurobarometer reflects the difficult times in which we currently live. Citizens are clearly very concerned by the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Some 60 percent of Europeans think Russia's August war with Georgia might have an impact on EU's energy security. (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections