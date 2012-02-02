Ad
In Denmark private households can now easily switch to wind-energy only (Photo: Steve Wilson)

Energy democracy: New Danish wind firm rattles industry

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Morten Nissen Nielsen, a young entrepreneur from Denmark, is well underway to establish himself as a thorn in the side of traditional energy companies. He sells wind energy to households at a lower price than what people pay for regular energy. He began operations on 1 January and has been overrun by clients ever since.

"In two weeks time, we have reached what we expected to reach in three months," he says, without wanting to divulge the exact number of his clients.

His company, V...

