A new 'Think Nordic' podcast series was recorded in front of live audiences at the COP24 global climate conference in Poland. It is presented by former BBC correspondent Richard Miron (Photo: Nordic Council)

Podcast: Do dads hold the key to sustainability?

by Nordic Council of Ministers,

Do dads hold the key to sustainability and how can we eat our way to a green and healthy future?

These are just some of the nourishing, engaging and challenging questions that will be asked and attempted to be answered on the new podcast series, 'Think Nordic'.

'Think Nordic' is a podcast series produced by the Nordic Council of Ministers.

The series will examine how the experience of these countries, in dealing with issues such as a gender, nutrition and environmental sustainability, can inspire other parts of the world.

What can be learnt from the Nordics, and what can they gain from the experience in other parts of the world in contending with the real challenges of life in the 21st century?

The series was recorded in front of live audiences at the COP24 – the global climate change conference which took place in December 2018 in Poland.

It is presented by former BBC correspondent Richard Miron and includes the voices and views of leading thinkers, decision makers, campaigners – all of whom are grappling with the big questions of our age.

So if you want to find out about the Nordics, and who are they to talk about the state of our world – then listen, subscribe or download the new podcast series, 'Think Nordic'.

