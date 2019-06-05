Ad
Commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis, Marianne Thyssen and Pierre Moscovici at Wednesday's press conference on Italy (Photo: European Commission)

EU commission puts Italy on spot over growing debt

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU commission on Wednesday (5 June) said Italy was in breach of EU fiscal rules because of its increasing debt, paving the way for EU member states to launch a disciplinary procedure against Rome.

Italy's debt stands at 132 percent of GDP this year, double the permitted limit under EU fiscal rules, and the second-highest in the bloc after Greece.

It rose from 131 percent in 2017, and the EU executive estimates that it will grow up to 135 percent in 2020 - breaching EU rules ...

