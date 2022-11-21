Dutch 'sun and wind' forecast to help cut peak energy use

In recent months, much of the EU energy debate has centred around the slow, painful process of getting 27 member states to agree on a price cap on gas.

But the best and cheapest way to decrease gas prices may be to simply use less of it. In September, the council of 27 EU members agreed to voluntarily reduce gross electricity consumption by 10 percent and a mandatory reduction of five percent during peak hours.

It is, however, not entirely clear how member states plan to achieve...