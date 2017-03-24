SMEs lack support in EU financial plan

The European Commission said on Thursday (23 March) that it was looking into ways of making small and medium-sized enterprises' (SMEs') financial and credit information more easily available to potential lenders and investors.
The goal of this would be to make fundraising easier for SMEs on capital markets, as part of a wider plan to create a Capital Markets Union (CMU).
The CMU, launched in 2015, aims at ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here