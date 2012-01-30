Strike: Minimal disruption to EU summit

Brussels' main airport was working as normal and access roads to the EU capital were open on Monday (30 January) despite a general strike on the day of the summit.

The main airport in Zaventem cancelled some flights as a precaution - from Washington, Frankfurt and Berlin among others - and warned of delays, but several early flights from African and European destinations landed as normal.

A spokeswoman for the Belgian federal police told this website there are "no problems whats...