Ad
euobserver
EU leaders were planning to use a military airport, but the situation could still change (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Strike: Minimal disruption to EU summit

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Brussels' main airport was working as normal and access roads to the EU capital were open on Monday (30 January) despite a general strike on the day of the summit.

The main airport in Zaventem cancelled some flights as a precaution - from Washington, Frankfurt and Berlin among others - and warned of delays, but several early flights from African and European destinations landed as normal.

A spokeswoman for the Belgian federal police told this website there are "no problems whats...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

IMF looking for extra cash to stem euro-crisis
EU leaders trying to shift focus from deficits to jobs
Poland renews attack on eurozone-only summits
EU leaders were planning to use a military airport, but the situation could still change (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections