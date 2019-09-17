Ad
While Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel rallied the G7 support to the very small tune of €20m, financiers in these countries fund cattle and soy companies at a scale of billions of dollars every year (Photo: Dirk Henker)

How EU firms and banks help fund Amazon fires

by Sarah Lake, Boulder, Colorado,

Led by France and Germany, the G7 pledged to help protect the Amazon forest after fires continued to ravage one of the most important ecological landscapes in the world.

But the G7 cannot successfully fund the protection of the Amazon while the banks and investors of these countries continue to fund their destruction.

While Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel rallied the G7 support to the very small tune of $22m [€20m] , whic...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Sarah Lake is managing director of supply chains at Climate Advisers, where she specialises in solutions to commodity-driven deforestation.

