G8: Greece must do more to sort out debt problems

The Group of Eight leading industrial economies has warned Greece to do more to resolve its current debt issues.

Meeting in Deauville, France, on Thursday (26 May) the leaders of the G8 countries put the Greek situation and the eurozone crisis under the microscope, according to the Japanese delegation, worried that the ongoing problems in Europe are hitting the world's economic recovery.

"Many leaders pointed out that Europe's debt problem, the price hikes of oil, food and commodi...