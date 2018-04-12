Bioeconomy is a win-win strategy for Finland

Nokia is synonymous with mobile phones, but the world-famous Finnish company was in fact started as a paper mill, on the banks of the Nokianvirta river over 100 years ago - hence the name.

Paper is a typical bio-economic based production, using water and wood as prime resources.

A Nokia phone was used when the world's first GSM call was made in 1991 and the company defined the mobile industry for over a decade.

Nokia's tax revenues paid for a large share of Finland's genero...