Bioeconomy is a win-win strategy for Finland

Nokia is synonymous with mobile phones, but the world-famous Finnish company was in fact started as a paper mill, on the banks of the Nokianvirta river over 100 years ago - hence the name.
Paper is a typical bio-economic based production, using water and wood as prime resources.
A Nokia phone was used when the world's first GSM call was made in 1991 and the company defined the mobile industry for over a decade.
Nokia's tax revenues paid for a large share of Finland's genero...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.