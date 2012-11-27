Ad
euobserver
Tractors blocked Rue Belliard on Tuesday morning (Photo: EMB)

Second day of milk protests in EU capital

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU officials trying to get to work on Tuesday (27 November) faced a second day of problems as hundreds of tractors blocked main roads to the institutions.

The protest - organised by the European Milk Board (EMB), a German-based trade association - shut down three out of four lanes on the Rue de la Loi leading to the European Commission and EU Council buildings and closed Rue Belliard beside the European Parliament.

The EMB said 2,500 farmers from 14 EU countries have brought bet...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

