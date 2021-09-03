Ad
euobserver
There are about 60,000 known species of trees in the world. At least 17,500 of them are at risk of being wiped out (Photo: crustmania)

One-third of world's trees now in danger of extinction

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) published a report on Wednesday (1 September) finding that at least 30 percent of the world's trees are in danger of becoming extinct in the near future.

There are about 60,000 known species of trees in the world. At least 17,500 of them are at risk of being wiped out. Some 142 species have already disappeared, while 440 species have f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU to plant three billion trees by 2030 under new forestry plan
Deforestation and the failure of EU self-regulation
Biomass? Burning trees is burning future treasure
There are about 60,000 known species of trees in the world. At least 17,500 of them are at risk of being wiped out (Photo: crustmania)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections