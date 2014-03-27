Ad
Under the new rules can a tribunal order compensation - but not order the reversal of a national law (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU drills into corporate protection clause in US trade deal

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission launched a 90 day public consultation on Thursday (27 March) in a bid to address "misconceptions and misrepresentations" about plans to include controversial rules on investor protection into an EU-US free trade deal.

The mechanism, known as investor state dispute settlement (ISDS), allows companies to take legal action against governments if their decisions risk undermining their investments.

The commission paused negotiations on the ISDS chapter in the tr...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

