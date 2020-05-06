German court questions bond-buying and EU legal regime

The German Constitutional Court on Tuesday (5 May) ruled that the country's central bank should stop buying government bonds under the European Central Bank's (ECB) stimulus program within three months - unless the ECB proves it acted proportionally.

The ruling by the Karlsruhe-based top court puts question marks around the ECB's stimulus scheme ahead of a looming economic crisis.

It also questions the independence of EU institutions, and creates a risky precedent by dismissing...