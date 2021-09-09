Ad
euobserver
Firms can still finance the transition, but even a delay of five years could cause serious financial trouble (Photo: Trans Adriatic Pipeline)

Energy giants face €114bn 'debt trap' if climate action delayed

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

A new study by Oxford University on Thursday (9 September) revealed the enormous challenge facing power companies in the EU if they delay taking climate action.\n \nUsing company data from 29 of the largest energy suppliers in Europe and the UK, the researchers, led by Conor Hickey, estimated that their potential total loss of investments amounts to €114bn. \n \nThis figure represents what environmental economists call a "debt trap."\n \nInvestments in large oil, coal, or gas projects are cos...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Portugal under fire for backtracking on gas funding
MEPs urged to end gas-funding, fix cross-border projects rules
EU ambassadors divided over prolonging gas funding
Firms can still finance the transition, but even a delay of five years could cause serious financial trouble (Photo: Trans Adriatic Pipeline)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections