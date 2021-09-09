Energy giants face €114bn 'debt trap' if climate action delayed

A new study by Oxford University on Thursday (9 September) revealed the enormous challenge facing power companies in the EU if they delay taking climate action.\n \nUsing company data from 29 of the largest energy suppliers in Europe and the UK, the researchers, led by Conor Hickey, estimated that their potential total loss of investments amounts to €114bn. \n \nThis figure represents what environmental economists call a "debt trap."\n \nInvestments in large oil, coal, or gas projects are cos...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
