euobserver
The airport in Minsk (Photo: El Bingle)

EU summons Belarus envoy in 'weaponising' migrants row

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU summoned Belarus's envoy to Brussels, amid unconfirmed reports Iraqi Airways may temporarily suspend flights to Minsk.

The European Commission on Thursday (5 August) said it had told the envoy that the regime led by Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko must stop using migrants as a political tool.

"These practices must stop and Belarus must respect its international commitments in combating irregular migration and human trafficking and migrant smuggling," EU commission...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Migration

