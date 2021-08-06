EU summons Belarus envoy in 'weaponising' migrants row

The EU summoned Belarus's envoy to Brussels, amid unconfirmed reports Iraqi Airways may temporarily suspend flights to Minsk.

The European Commission on Thursday (5 August) said it had told the envoy that the regime led by Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko must stop using migrants as a political tool.

"These practices must stop and Belarus must respect its international commitments in combating irregular migration and human trafficking and migrant smuggling," EU commission...