The European Court of Justice vs German Constitutional Court

The decision of the European Commission to start infringement proceedings against the EU's largest member state, Germany, is politically sensitive.

From the personal perspective, the decision pitches German EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen against her former boss and mentor, Germann chancellor Angela Merkel. This is the more remarkable since the dispute is not between von der Leyen and Merkel, but between the German Constitutional Court (Bundesverfassungsgericht, BVG) and t...