Ad
euobserver
Germany's most senior court, the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe. The initiative of the European Commission to start infringement proceedings against Germany is an existential matter of survival (Photo: German Constitutional Court)

The European Court of Justice vs German Constitutional Court

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Jaap Hoeksma, Amsterdam,

The decision of the European Commission to start infringement proceedings against the EU's largest member state, Germany, is politically sensitive.

From the personal perspective, the decision pitches German EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen against her former boss and mentor, Germann chancellor Angela Merkel. This is the more remarkable since the dispute is not between von der Leyen and Merkel, but between the German Constitutional Court (Bundesverfassungsgericht, BVG) and t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU takes legal action against Germany on bonds ruling
Top EU court rejects Hungary's challenge to sanctions probe
Why Germans understand the EU best
Germany's most senior court, the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe. The initiative of the European Commission to start infringement proceedings against Germany is an existential matter of survival (Photo: German Constitutional Court)

Tags

Rule of LawOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections