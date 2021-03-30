Greek minister says people-smugglers behind 'fake news'

Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi has suggested people smugglers are feeding the media "fake news" on illegal pushbacks - because they are losing cash flow.
Mitarachi drew the link on Monday (29 March), saying smugglers are losing millions of euros due to Greek government efforts.
"That could have played a role in the kind of fake news that we hear about the Greek coast guard," Mitarachi told reporters.
The Hellenic Coast Guard has been accused of illegal push-backs i...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
