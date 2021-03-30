Greek minister says people-smugglers behind 'fake news'

Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi has suggested people smugglers are feeding the media "fake news" on illegal pushbacks - because they are losing cash flow.

Mitarachi drew the link on Monday (29 March), saying smugglers are losing millions of euros due to Greek government efforts.

"That could have played a role in the kind of fake news that we hear about the Greek coast guard," Mitarachi told reporters.

The Hellenic Coast Guard has been accused of illegal push-backs i...