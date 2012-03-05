Ad
Swiss francs have gone up in value during the euro-crisis (Photo: Marcel Grieder)

EU commissioner blasts bilateral tax deals with Switzerland

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Member states should "refrain" from bilateral deals on taxing Swiss bank accounts held by their nationals, EU taxation commissioner Algirdas Semeta on Monday (5 March) wrote in a letter to the Danish EU presidency.

The letter, seen by EUobserver, was prompted by the recent signature by Germany and the UK of bilateral agreements with Switzerland in the area of taxation and financial markets.

"While member states are free to enter into international agreements, be they bilateral or...

