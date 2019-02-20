Ad
euobserver
"Our legal experts in the commission state there are legal grounds that justify an appeal," said EU commissioner Bienkowska (Photo: European Commission)

EU commission appeals Dieselgate ruling

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission will appeal a decision by the Court of Justice of the EU which said that a relaxing of car emissions standards was illegal, EU commissioner for industry Elzbieta Bienkowska told MEPs on Wednesday (20 February).

At the same time, the commission will prepare new EU legislation that will have the same effect as the law declared illegal by the court.

"Our legal experts in the commission state there are legal grounds that justify an appeal," said Bienkowska.

