UK police open case on shady Brexit funding

British police are investigating "reasonable suspicion" that Brexit campaigners received millions in illicit funding in 2016.
The probe has prompted fresh calls to pause Britain's EU departure.
It also prompted denials that Russia might have had a hand in steering British public opinion.
The "suspected electoral law offences" were "appropriate" grounds for serious fraud specialists from the National Crime Agency (NCA) to go into action, the NCA said on Thursday (1 November...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
