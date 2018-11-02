Ad
euobserver
The £8m was a "significant" sum, the Electoral Commission said (Photo: Reuters)

UK police open case on shady Brexit funding

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British police are investigating "reasonable suspicion" that Brexit campaigners received millions in illicit funding in 2016.

The probe has prompted fresh calls to pause Britain's EU departure.

It also prompted denials that Russia might have had a hand in steering British public opinion.

The "suspected electoral law offences" were "appropriate" grounds for serious fraud specialists from the National Crime Agency (NCA) to go into action, the NCA said on Thursday (1 November...

