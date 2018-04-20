ECJ ruling set to end 10-year 'mouth tobacco' lobbying saga

Tobacco firm Swedish Match appears increasingly unlikely to be permitted to sell its 'snus' mouth tobacco product across the EU any time soon.

Almost ten years after it had sought out Malta's then European Commissioner for health to lift the ban, it suffered another blow on 12 April in its ongoing ambition to see snus on store shelves in Italy, Germany and elsewhere.

Under current EU rules, snus can only be sold in Sweden.

The Swedish firm walked away once again disappointe...