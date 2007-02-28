Ad
Ignalina, Lithuania: two new reactors to open in 2015 (Photo: Wikipedia)

MEPs lock horns over nuclear energy

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

MEPs have decided to enter into one of Europe's touchiest topics - nuclear power - and call for a high-profile political debate about the future prospects of nuclear energy in the bloc, with some hoping it will make up a greater part of the EU energy mix.

The move comes as the EU marks the 50th birthday of the Euratom treaty, which paved the way to European nuclear cooperation, but which many MEPs consider outdated.

The draft report – prepared by Lithuanian MEP Eugenijus Maldeiki...

