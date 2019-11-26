Ad
euobserver
Chairwoman Karima Delli (Greens/EFA, France) wants climate protection to transform mobility and transport (Photo: European Parliament)

Magazine

Tackling climate change through transport

Who is Who in EP committees?
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Changing (and charging for) transportation methods are key to effectively fighting climate change, and the European Parliament's transport committee chair, Karima Delli, will put that struggle at the top of the agenda.

"The issue of global warming is one of my top priorities. We are facing a big responsibility," the French politician from the Europe Ecology/The Greens party told EUobserver.

"The transport sector accounts for 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions and has an impo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Who is Who in EP committees?Green EconomyMagazine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Finnish presidency hopes for 2050 climate target by 2020
Dieselgate isn't my fault, says German transport minister
EU transport sector has a CO2 problem
Chairwoman Karima Delli (Greens/EFA, France) wants climate protection to transform mobility and transport (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Who is Who in EP committees?Green EconomyMagazine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections