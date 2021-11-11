Ad
euobserver
Environmental lawyers believe that subsidising more cross-border gas projects is not aligned with the EU's legal obligations under the 2015 Paris Agreement and the treaties (Photo: Nord Stream)

EU Commission readies to back €13bn gas mega-projects

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Thursday (11 November) is expected to present to MEPs in the energy committee a new draft list of cross-border energy infrastructure projects, containing 30 major gas developments worth some €13bn.

The so-called Projects of Common Interest (PCI) list is updated every two years, and rules governing the selection criteria of these projects are currently being reformed. Under the PCI list, all selected projects are eligible for public funds and fast-tracked permi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

MEP: Macron push for gas and nuclear could derail Green Deal
EU still giving gas projects 'fast-track' status
EU interconnector: Cyprus 'energy isolation' or Israeli gas?
Environmental lawyers believe that subsidising more cross-border gas projects is not aligned with the EU's legal obligations under the 2015 Paris Agreement and the treaties (Photo: Nord Stream)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections