The Nordic plan comes at a crucial time, just as final talks are taking place in Brussels on reforming the EU's carbon trading scheme. (Photo: www.CGPGrey.com)

Nordics consider alternative to EU emissions trading system

by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

If the European emissions trading system is not reformed to work efficiently, a Nordic carbon price floor could be introduced to secure future green investments in the region, according to a new strategic review of energy co-operation by the Nordic Council.

The plan, which has been in preparation for over a year, is penned by Finnish businessman Jorma Olli...

