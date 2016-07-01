Switching off emissions filters 'within the law' says car lobby

Carmakers are not to blame for configuring their emissions filters in such a way that they turn off during normal conditions outside the laboratory, one of Brussels' most important car lobbyists said.

“We are of the opinion, based on what we have heard from manufacturers, that what every manufacturer has done so far is within the law,” Erik Jonnaert told EUobserver in an interview this week.

Jonnaert is secretary-general of the European Automobile Man...