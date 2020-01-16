Europeans ready to 'green' their lifestyles, study finds

Europeans rank irreversible climate change as one of the biggest threats to the continent, over terrorism and unemployment, a new study by the European Investment Bank (EIB) revealed on Tuesday (14 January).
And two-thirds of people in Europe, the US and China think their individual behaviour can help tackle climate change, but Europeans and Chinese are more willing to change their living standards to limit global...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
