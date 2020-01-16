Ad
The majority of Europeans (64 percent) are committed to using public transport over driving their own private cars to fight climate change (Photo: Ivan Rigamonti)

Europeans ready to 'green' their lifestyles, study finds

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Europeans rank irreversible climate change as one of the biggest threats to the continent, over terrorism and unemployment, a new study by the European Investment Bank (EIB) revealed on Tuesday (14 January).

And two-thirds of people in Europe, the US and China think their individual behaviour can help tackle climate change, but Europeans and Chinese are more willing to change their living standards to limit global...

