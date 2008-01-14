Controversial consumer credit bill goes to MEPs

A draft EU law designed to reduce differences between 27 different sets of national consumer credit rules is heading for a crucial test in the European Parliament, with MEPs giving the proposal a mixed reaction.

On Friday (11 January), EU capitals struck a deal with three of the parliament's major groups - the Socialists, the Liberals and the Greens.

But centre-right MEPs have refused to back the legislative changes as they believe the bill will increase red tape and costs, accor...