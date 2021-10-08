Ad
euobserver
"I want to make it simple: our responsibility as adults is to make sure our childer are fed," Wahuti told financial leaders.

Kenyan activist lambasts world leaders at EU green summit

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

"COP26 is coming up - that is 26 years of talking, talking, talking," Elizabeth Wahuti, climate activist and founder of the Kenyan NGO Green Generation Initiative, said at Thursday's (October 7) EU summit on sustainable finance.

Not enough has been done, and countries, especially in Africa, are running out of time.

She implored wealthy countries to make good on their promise to invest at least €100bn annually to help poorer countries transition to a green economy.

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

"I want to make it simple: our responsibility as adults is to make sure our childer are fed," Wahuti told financial leaders.

