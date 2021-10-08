Kenyan activist lambasts world leaders at EU green summit

"COP26 is coming up - that is 26 years of talking, talking, talking," Elizabeth Wahuti, climate activist and founder of the Kenyan NGO Green Generation Initiative, said at Thursday's (October 7) EU summit on sustainable finance.

Not enough has been done, and countries, especially in Africa, are running out of time.

She implored wealthy countries to make good on their promise to invest at least €100bn annually to help poorer countries transition to a green economy.

"I want...