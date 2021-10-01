WHO: Covid will be a 'dual pandemic' - physical and mental

After a year-and-a-half since the first lockdowns and 'stay-at-home' policies in Europe, anxiety and depressive symptoms directly arising from the pandemic remain high among the population - and are now becoming a major concern for experts.

Covid-19 in fact brought a "dual pandemic" - of which the full impact had not yet become apparent, Dr Natasha Azzopardi-Muscat, country health policy director at the European branch of the World Health Organization (WHO), told EUobserver on Thursday...