WHO: Covid will be a 'dual pandemic' - physical and mental

After a year-and-a-half since the first lockdowns and 'stay-at-home' policies in Europe, anxiety and depressive symptoms directly arising from the pandemic remain high among the population - and are now becoming a major concern for experts.
Covid-19 in fact brought a "dual pandemic" - of which the full impact had not yet become apparent, Dr Natasha Azzopardi-Muscat, country health policy director at the European branch of the World Health Organization (WHO), told EUobserver on Thursday...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.