Wednesday's decision could be a bad omen for Apple and Amazon (Photo: European Commission)

EU: Starbucks and Fiat must repay €20-30mn on illegal tax deals

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Starbucks and Fiat have to pay millions of euros in back taxes to the Netherlands and Luxembourg, because their tax deals amounted to illegal state aid, the EU Commission said on Wednesday (21 October).

The bloc’s executive ruled the companies’ sweetheart deals with the Netherlands and Luxembourg tax authorities artificially lowered the tax they have to pay into the states’ budgets.

In its ruling, the Commission ordered Luxembourg to collect €20-30 million in taxes from Fiat’s fi...

