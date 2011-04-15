EU drags its heels over conflict minerals

The European Commission appears reluctant to put in place rules that would force European companies to declare whether they source their raw materials from conflict areas such as eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Washington on the the other hand is pressing ahead with the idea, although an April deadline now appears to have been pushed back to the autumn.
EU development commissioner Andris Piebalgs told members of the European parliament's development committee on Wednesday ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here