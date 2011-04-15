Ad
euobserver
Wolframite. Children are frequently forced to work in the illegal mines of eastern DRC (Photo: Julien Harneis)

EU drags its heels over conflict minerals

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission appears reluctant to put in place rules that would force European companies to declare whether they source their raw materials from conflict areas such as eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Washington on the the other hand is pressing ahead with the idea, although an April deadline now appears to have been pushed back to the autumn.

EU development commissioner Andris Piebalgs told members of the European parliament's development committee on Wednesday ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU prepares clampdown on conflict minerals
Wolframite. Children are frequently forced to work in the illegal mines of eastern DRC (Photo: Julien Harneis)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections